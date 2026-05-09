Pittston Area and Wyoming Area continue to lead races for District 2 baseball tournament top seeds and Wyoming Area clinched a spot in the softball playoffs this week.

District 2 has announced the formats and dates for its playoffs through its website.

When those playoffs start, the Patriots and Warriors could be positioned as the top seeds if they can hold their current positions in baseball.

The Lady Patriots and Lady Warriors can begin the postseason at home if they hold their current rankings in softball.

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Final seedings will be determined based on results of all games through May 16.

Both the Class 5A and 4A baseball tournaments will have quarterfinals May 19 and semifinals May 22. Those games will be played on the home field of the higher seed.

The Class 5A championship game will be May 28 and the 4A final will be May 29, both on neutral fields.

Pittston Area is 15-3 to lead six teams in the Class 5A race. The Patriots will have a quarterfinal bye as long as they finish first or second. The possible semifinal opponents include Abington Heights, which is led by reigning state Player of the Year Nick Bradley, an Auburn University recruit who has thrown no-hitters in his last two starts.

Wyoming Area is 15-2 to lead 10 teams pursuing eight spots in Class 4A. The most likely quarterfinal opponent at this point appears to be Valley View (5-13) with Crestwood (3-12-1) another possibility.

In softball, Pittston Area is 10-7 and third out of six teams for what will be a District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional. Based on current standings, the Lady Patriots are projected to open with Shikellamy (1-14).

Wyoming Area is 12-5 and third out of 10 teams in Class 4A where eight will participate. The Lady Warriors could open with Berwick (9-9), the team they would face if the season ended with teams in their current order.

The Class 5A tournament will be played May 19, 21 and 27. Class 2A is scheduled for May 18, 20 and 26.