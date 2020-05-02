Golfers returned Friday despite wet conditions

Golfers returned to Fox Hill Country Club Friday morning.
Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement this week cleared the way for golfers to get back to their favorite courses for the first time since about 225 rounds were played at the private Exeter course in March, prior to stay-at-home orders being issued for Luzerne County.
“We did have golfers arrive for their tee times today even though it’s cart path only due to the heavy rain,” Fox Hill general manager/chief operating officer Shane Bradley said early Friday afternoon. “Many have opted to not use a single-rider cart and are instead walking. I’d assume with very wet feet!”
Sports as team competitions and community events remain on hold, but Gov. Wolf’s Monday announcement eased the restrictions on athletics as a recreational activity in smaller groups.
Fishing was already being allowed around the state. With Wolf’s announcement, golf courses were able to open Friday. At the same time, guided fishing trips, marinas and privately owned campgrounds were given the go-ahead to open.
Social distancing measures during attempts to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to keep team sports and indoor activities from being feasible.
As the outdoor recreation industry opens, it will be required to follow guidelines issued by the government.
Bradley said the club has rented additional golf carts to expand the course’s fleet to more than 100, with golfers riding alone being one of the social-distance related adjustments.
As of noon Friday, Bradley said Fox Hill had filled its reserved tee sheet from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. for both Saturday and Sunday.
Four Seasons Golf Club, a public course, also operates in Exeter. Attempts to reach Four Seasons by phone Friday were unsuccessful.
Several other golf options are also available near the Greater Pittston Area.
“Pennsylvanians have remained resilient throughout the COVID-19 crisis, and, as we successfully continue to flatten the curve to protect our physical health, it is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times,” Gov. Wolf said, according to a public health press release from his office Monday. “As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress.
“As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”
Clubhouses and dining room service at the restaurants remain closed.
Practicing social distancing is part of the return to some activity on golf courses and Gov. Wolf’s press release encourages people enjoying outdoor activities to follow several guidelines.
Among the suggestions:
• Runners/walkers finding another option if they arrive at a busy trail or parking lot.
• Golfers and runners should maintain the minimum six feet apart. Golfers can discuss with their playing partners ways to help make this happen and should wait longer at a golf hole for a fellow golfer to move forward.
• Recreation options should be enjoyed within local communities rather than crowding popular destinations.
• Individuals should only go out if they are feeling healthy and they have not been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
• Practicing good hygiene and proper hand washing remains important, along with avoiding surfaces that are touched frequently, such as handrails and doorknobs.
“Practicing social distancing takes a little planning and patience, but is necessary if we want to continue to flatten the curve while ensuring that Pennsylvanians have opportunities to de-stress and get exercise,” Wolf said. “Finding the balance between enjoying the outdoors and staying safe is only possible when all Pennsylvanians are abiding by the same precautions.
“It is critical that all Pennsylvanians adhere to the safety guidelines to allow for these outdoor activities to remain available to the public.”