Wyoming Area graduate Marc Minichello improved his performance at two key moments during the last stages of the men’s javelin throw at Hayward Field in Eugene Ore. June 23.

Minichello, however, had to settle for an eighth-place finish.

After starting slow when the competition began June 21, Minichello twice came up with clutch throws to extend his stay.

Once the final eight competitors were determined, the two-time National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I national champion was the only one able to improve his distance, but it was not enough for Minichello to pass any of the seven throwers above him.

No U.S. thrower has reached the distance necessary for automatically qualification into the Paris Summer Olympic Games, which begin in late July.

Curtis Thompson likely secured a return to the Olympics based on his win in the trials and his status in the world rankings.

The U.S. Olympic track and field team consists of up to three entries per event, based on the combination of Olympic Trials finish, world ranking and meeting of the Olympic qualifying standard. When more than three Americans have met the standard in an event, the trials determine the three who make the team.

Without an athlete above the standard, the javelin members of the team will not be finalized for about a week.

The Olympic field in the men’s javelin will consist of 32 athletes.

Minichello, who was 30th in the most recent world rankings, is the only U.S. thrower other than Thompson in the top 32 going into national team trials around the world. New rankings will be released after events, potentially knocking Minichello out of the top 32.

The 24-year-old University of Georgia graduate student was unable to repeat his performance from the NCAA Championships at the same site earlier this month and improve his Olympic hopes.

Minichello had the last throw of the night when the event opened with 24 contestants and used it to jump from 13th to eighth place and make it among the 12 throwing again June 23.

Those 12 then started over with three throws to determine the eight finalists.

Minichello again needed his final attempt to advance. His top distance was 73.07 meters or 239 feet, 8 inches, well short of Thompson’s winning distance of 272-5, which came on his first try of the night.

Thompson, a 28-year-old Mississippi State graduate, won his fourth United States Track & Field Championship with his best throw in two years. He was 14th in the latest world rankings.

Minichello threw 232-1, 238-1 and 231-11 in his early attempts on the final night. After a foul, he threw 234-2 then his final mark of 239-8.

Capers Williamson was second with 261-0. Donavon Banks was third with 259-8.