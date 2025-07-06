GWA’s Dillon Kivak is greeted at home plate by his team to congratulate him for a home run in the fourth inning on Tuesday.

Christian Cavalier and Francisco Ramiza each had two-run singles to lead a balanced Greater Wyoming Area offense in Wednesday’s 13-2 romp over Northwest in a District 31 Minor semifinal.

The victory put GWA in Saturday’s championship game in the division for players ages 8-10 years old. That game finished after press time.

Gavin Johnson, Bryan Pikas and Dominic Giordano each had a double and RBI. Tommy Mazar, Logan Wolfe and Carter Pacchioni had two hits each.

GWA put itself in the final against Kingston/Forty Fort, a 12-9 winner over Back Mountain National in the other semifinal.

Major

DALLAS — Back Mountain National scored six runs in the first two innings Tuesday night yet had just one hit.

It did so by taking advantage of other aspects of baseball.

National used four walks, a couple hit batters and a handful of wild pitches to build a six-run lead on the way to a 6-3 victory over Greater Wyoming Area in a Major semifinal.

BMN will play Kingston/Forty Fort for the title and a spot in the Section 5 playoffs at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Jenkins Township Little League field. The Major division is for 10-12-year-olds, the group that tries to advance to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport.

“You got to take what they give you,” BMN manager Josh Katyl said.

Joe Bonomo singled up the middle with one out in the first inning for BMN. Bonomo and three runners in the second inning scored on wild poitches.

BMN starter Mark Coach was rolling along through three innings, giving up a lone single to GWA’s Kyle Lazarowicz in the second.

GWA then went on an impressive albeit brief power barrage in the fourth to move within 6-3. Kellan Bradshaw walked with one out and Dillon Kivak followed with a two-run blast over the left-center fence. An out later, Brian Reynolds hit a towering fly that just cleared the left-field fence.

BMN’s Logan Hornak came on in relief in the fifth and strung together four consecutive strikeouts.

GWA didn’t go quietly in the sixth. Vinny Ginocchetti walked with two outs and Michael Fanti hit an infield single. Hornak, though, recorded the final out.