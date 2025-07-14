GLENBURN — Greater Wyoming Area took leads in both games, but was the victim of a big inning both times and wound up 0-2 in the Section 5 Minor Little League Baseball Tournament July 12-13.

District 31 champion GWA led until a 10-run fourth inning in the July 12 opener against Carbino Club/Archbald, then was eliminated when it gave up four runs in the bottom of the fifth after taking the lead in the top of the inning against host Abington July 13.

“It was a good learning experience for them and they will be back,” GWA manager Frank Ramiza said.

Abington 7, Greater Wyoming Area 4

David Kalechitz delivered three runs with a bases-loaded double July 13, breaking a tie and lifting Abington to the victory in the elimination bracket game.

Greater Wyoming Area moved ahead 4-3 in the top of the fifth inning, only to have Abington answer with four, including Kalechitz’s game-winning hit in the bottom of the inning.

GWA managed just one hit in 4 2/3 innings against starter Noah Troy, but the game changed immediately when Abington went to its bullpen.

Five straight two-out singles turned a 3-0 deficit into GWA’s only lead of the game.

“We battled, that’s what I’m most proud of the boys for,” GWA manager Frank Ramiza said. “We got punched in the face again, but we battled, we rallied. The bottom of the order came up huge.”

Bryan Pikas started things with a single through the left side.

Dom Giordano followed with another single to left field.

Carter Pacchioni’s single broke the shutout and a throwing error put two runners in scoring position. Tommy Lazar provided the fourth straight hit to left field for another run.

Franco Cavalieri’s single to center accounted for the tie and an error in the outfield allowed Lazar to come in with the go-ahead run.

GWA, however, was unable to hold the lead. It lost for the second straight day and became the first team eliminated from the four-team event.

“We’re a little depleted on pitching,” Ramiza said. “That kind of showed its face unfortunately.”

The first four Abington batters drew walks off two GWA pitchers, creating a tie and loading the bases.

One out later, Kalechitz ripped a line drive through the gap in right-center field, clearing the bases.

GWA escaped further damage with an inning-ending double play and brought the tying run back to the plate in the sixth before its season ended.

Carbino Club/Archbald 13, Greater Wyoming Area 3

GWA was rolling along, leading a tight game after 3½ innings when Carbino Club/Archbald broke loose for 10 runs in the fourth inning on the way to the five-inning victory in the first round.

Carbino/Archbald took advantage of three errors, two wild pitches, two passed balls, a fielder’s choice on which no outs were recorded, two walks and a hit batter to bat all the way around its 13-man order and score the 10 runs on just two hits.

The 10-run inning came after Carbino/Archbald managed just two base runners in the first three innings.

Dom Giordano carried the lead into the fourth where he retired just one of four batters when a dropped throw and missed tag prevented him from getting through the inning at that point.

“Dom Giordano threw great,” GWA manager Frank Ramiza said. “He did exactly what we asked from him. He threw a lot of strikes. He got a lot of groundballs, got a lot of outs quickly.

“Unfortunately, in this situation, with sectionals, you have the kid on lower pitch counts than normally we would. We made a change, then defensively the wheels kind of came off.”

GWA took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second when Bryan Pikas singled with one out, Carter Pacchioni followed with a walk and both made their way around the bases on a passed ball and two wild pitches.

Down 11-2 in the fifth, GWA scored on a Franco Cavalieri single and had two men in scoring position before being retired.

Carbino/Archbald leadoff hitter Colton Perry came home from second on a groundball that produced the second out of the bottom of the fifth inning. It was his third run for him and the deciding run on the 10-run rule.