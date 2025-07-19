Pittston’s Matt Lanzendorfer turned one season at the University of Virginia into a selection in the Major League Baseball Draft Monday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked Lanzendorfer, a former Scranton Prep High School and Misericordia University pitcher, in the 15th round with the 465th overall pick in the draft.

Virginia is frequently prominent in the draft, but Lanzendorfer was part of a group of seven players picked in the first 20 rounds for the first time in program history.

Lanzendorfer went 4-2 in 22 appearances this spring with a 2.90 earned run average and a team-high five saves.

Related Video

The left-handed reliever was an All-American as one of the leaders of Misericordia’s 2024 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III championship team. He was 4-0 with eight saves in 43 2/3 innings, posting 50 strikeouts, including the final pitch of the World Series to clinch the national title.

Lanzendorfer went 14-2 with 14 saves, 142 strikeouts and a 2.61 ERA in 114 innings in 70 career college games, all but one of which was as a reliever.