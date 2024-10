Two-year-old Joey Latona gets a photo taken with his mother, Kasey Jones, during the Tiny Learners Learning Center’s first Mother’s Day celebration on Thursday, May 6. The pre-school is located on Wyoming Avenue, Exeter.

Megan Rogers is holding a vase of flowers done by her 4-year-old daughter, Madison.

Tiny Learners Learning Center owner, Kelly Bone, is shown with her 8-month-old Mia and 3-year-old Makenzie at the pre-school’s first annual Mother’s Day Luncheon.

Rebecca Ruggles reads a Mother’s Day card made especially for her by her 5-year-old daughter, Natalie.

EXETER – Tiny Learners Learning Center held their first Mother’s Day Luncheon at the pre-school on May 6 honoring 27 moms.

The students were able to surprise their mothers with crafts they made at school including cards, picture frames, vases and homemade necklaces.

Luncheon food was donated by Valenti’s Restaurant, Exeter.

– Tony Callaio