🔊 Listen to this

Many prominent Pittstonians are resting at the Pittston Cemetery, including Pennsylvania State Senator William Drury along with his family on the lower level of the cemetery.

The Law and Bryden families, who were prominent families in the early years in Pittston, are laid to rest at the Pittston Cemetery.

PITTSTON — Always looking for ways to improve the City of Pittston and residents of the city, Mayor Michael Lombardo announced the Monthly Matters initiative last week.

Monthly Matters is a program designed to improve quality of life for residents through neighborhood cleanup and volunteer efforts.

According to the mayor, one day each month, 12 projects per year in total, Pittston City staff along with a team of local volunteers will select a community improvement project to work on.

The first project selected is the Pittston Cemetery on July 23 to clean up the grounds.

Related Video

“After the cemetery project, there will be a process where a resident might tell us they have an elderly neighbor that could use help with their property,” Lombardo said. “So maybe we can line up 10 or 11 of those type projects and assemble a massive crew to get out in those neighborhoods and get the work done.”

The mayor explained the way the program will work is a commitment on the part of this administration to dedicate one full workday per month of facilities staff and volunteers to a selected community volunteer project.

Projects will be selected by a committee from submitted applications.

The city will accept volunteers outside of administration and staff by going to https://tinyurl.com/ue29vwzu to fill out an application for submission.

If you or your City of Pittston neighbor has a potential project for consideration, go to https://tinyurl.com/ms64r9bn to fill out the project application. Submit both forms to Cara Wengen at https://tinyurl.com/ms64r9bn or to cwengen@pittstonrda.com.

You may also drop the application form or volunteer submission at the Treasurer’s Office in City Hall, 35 Broad St.