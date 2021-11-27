🔊 Listen to this

Pictured is Chef Dante LaFratte busy prepping food in the kitchen at the Pittston Meals on Wheels. The organization delivered 70 Thanksgiving dinners Thursday morning.

Pictured is Lois McHugh, Pittston Meals on Wheels director, busy filling out Thanksgiving day meals to be delivered by area law enforcement officers.

Meals on Wheels Director Linda Falcone and board member Brian Matyjevich are shown filling out traditional Thanksgiving meals.

Area police chiefs and officers from Dupont, Duryea, Avoca, Exeter, West Pittston, Wyoming, West Wyoming and Hughestown, along with Pittston City and Pittston Township, pitched in for Meals on Wheels volunteers in delivering Thanksgiving dinners to about 70 seniors and homebound.

PITTSTON — Over 70 traditional Thanksgiving meals were delivered to seniors and homebound by area police departments on Thanksgiving morning.

According to Lois McHugh of Meals on Wheels, it was a homemade dinner with all the trimmings, including chocolate favors by Cub Scout Troop 366.

Delivering the meals were police chiefs and officers from Dupont, Duryea, Avoca, Exeter, West Pittston, Wyoming, West Wyoming, Hughestown, along with Pittston City and Pittston Township giving regular delivery volunteers the holiday off.

— Tony Callaio