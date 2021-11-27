PITTSTON — Over 70 traditional Thanksgiving meals were delivered to seniors and homebound by area police departments on Thanksgiving morning.
According to Lois McHugh of Meals on Wheels, it was a homemade dinner with all the trimmings, including chocolate favors by Cub Scout Troop 366.
Delivering the meals were police chiefs and officers from Dupont, Duryea, Avoca, Exeter, West Pittston, Wyoming, West Wyoming, Hughestown, along with Pittston City and Pittston Township giving regular delivery volunteers the holiday off.