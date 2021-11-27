After toys are collect, they are logged and placed in groups for distribution at a donated warehouse in Pittston.

Rosemary Psolka, left, stopped by the Turkey Bowl game to drop off several Angel Wish List donations to Santa Squad volunteer Jennifer Masulis.

The Fourth Annual Turkey Bowl touch football game, featuring donated jerseys, was a complete success, raising $1,500 and collecting over 100 toys. The game was catered by several area restaurants.

PITTSTON — Another annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) Turkey Bowl is in the books, and for Anthony Marranca, the 2021 Christmas campaign is shaping up to be the most successful in its short four-year history.

The Turkey Bowl touch football game held every year was the catalyst that started the GPSS four-years ago when the now defunct West Pittston Salvation Army needed help in raising money for their Christmas toy project.

Two of the tree locations opted out of the Salvation Army’s Kettle Drive program leaving the organization in a bind. Through word of mouth, Marranca picked up the ball, called in a favor from the touch football participants to bring a new toy to the game to donate to the Salvation Army.

With the success of the first Turkey Bowl toy drive, GPSS was born and they haven’t looked back.

Since the first toy drive, the efforts and Marranca and the team he assembled, the GPSS has been growing by leaps and bounds.

“With the Turkey Bowl game this year, we collected about $1,500 in cash and checks and over 100 toys,” Marranca said. “The game was played well and various restaurants stepped up and donated food. A lot of people are interested in the Santa Squad today because of the word getting out about the game and we seem to be reaching more people. Every year we are taking a step and this might be our biggest step in the four years we’re doing this.”

Dozens and dozens of individuals have been donating toys and cash as well as larger donations by corporations such as new donor, local McDonalds owner Pat Stella and her corporation.

Going into Christmas 2021, Marranca said he’s handed out to those willing to help, about 500 wish lists from children.

“Local people are amazing,” Marranca added. “For people to step up and want to help out by fulfilling a child or in some cases, children’s wishes, is just overwhelming with the amount of kindness there is in Greater Pittston. We don’t have one person left from our wish list for adoption.”

Marranca said the GPSS would continue to collect toys and money for children in need other than those spoken for with the wish list program.

“We will continue to donate to non-profit organization in our area,” Marranca assured. “We are always looking for charities to donate to for the Christmas holiday.”

There are two more GPSS drop-off points today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Casey Dental, 1073 Oak St., Pittston Township, and next weekend on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Pizza L’Oven, 1259 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

For further information on the GPSS, you can find them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/greaterpittstonsantasquad.