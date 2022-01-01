Another crazy year is now in the books and like everyone else, I’m looking into a fresh start with 2022.

With every new start, the hope is it’s not like the old way but as COVID cases continues to rise in our towns, county, state, nation and the world, we have to take a deep look and wonder when it will all be over.

I’m not as fearful going into 2022 as I was going into 2021 simply because the unknown virus a year ago is more understood and for me personally, I’ve been vaccinated and given a booster shot to eliminate my biggest fear of dying from the virus has been squelched.

Granted, I still could get the virus, but with the vaccines, it’s a given I’m not going to die from it.

Two of my friends are in the hospital as we speak with COVID and if I’m scared for them, I can’t imagine how they feel. Unfortunately, both are not been vaccinated and I can say that’s where my biggest fear is with them and their health.

I, along with their family and friends, pray for a reversal and to get home again.

Just this week on social media, another friend of mine has declared he was stricken with COVID and was a bit fearful knowing he is a diabetic, but he openly acknowledged that if it wasn’t for him getting his COVID shots, he may have been in big trouble.

Honestly, I really shake my head and wonder why people just don’t take medical advice and get vaccinated. Not only would you possibly be saving the life of another, but also you definitely would save your own life.

Again, COVID has no political affiliation and doesn’t discriminate so why let your politics dictate on whether or not you get vaccinated?

People are being hospitalized in record numbers again in a “here we go again” fashion and with the majority of the nation being vaccinated, why not just do it?

I can’t bear to see another friend or associate get sick and yes, several of my friends have died because of COVID.

It’s nearly one year since the passing of dear friends neighbors, the John and Regina LaNunziata of West Pittston. This was a couple in their late 60s that died within hours of each other due to COVID. It’s hard to believe it’s been a year and every single time I drive by their house, I expect to see either one of them on the porch.

The thought of never seeing them again has not sunk in and I don’t even know how their son and daughter are coping with the loss.

Even as adults, those two lost their parents way too early in their lives. John and Gina had a ton of living to do and never really had a chance to enjoy a full retirement.

The thought of not getting vaccinated never crossed my mind. Not even the silly notions like each injection had a microchip in it, or it was some kind of mass genocide to take over the world, or whatever dumb idea someone concocted to deter me from getting the vaccine.

If anything, I’ve preached on believing in science and I shall continue to do so. No politician can tell me what is right or wrong with getting vaccinated. This issue should have never been a political issue but for some reason, the line was drawn in the sand between parties.

These vaccines were not invented overnight, the COVID vaccine is a result of studying coronaviruses for more than 50-years according to a professor from the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health and Sciences.

This vaccine effort has been worldwide with thousands and thousands of brilliant medical minds staking their reputations and careers to find the right vaccine to combat COVID-19. Vaccine trials all over with world were conducted and once approved and by October 2021, over 7 billion, that’s SEVEN BILLION doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered.

Obviously, as time goes on and more and more people globally get vaccinated, the safety of the drugs will surface essentially debunking skeptic’s theories.

I’m one of the lucky ones that had zero reaction from all three injections. Oh sure, I had a sore arm, but I did have a needle thrust into my arm, so I could expect some soreness, but that’s been it for me. My eldest daughter got pretty sick as a result of her second vaccine shot and from what I gather, that’s is fairly normal especially with younger people because their immune system is a lot stronger than someone elderly and their body wants to combat the vaccine.

You can’t afford to be one of those people that believe they would never ever contract the virus because they are strong or vigilant or guarded or take tons of vitamins or worse yet say, “It would never happen to me.”

This past Wednesday, 536 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. Remember back in the summer when it looked like we were in the clear, Luzerne Co. reported only 5 to 10 cases per day?

Yeah, that seems like it was forever ago, but I know we can do it again.

A lot of people that didn’t get the vaccine were in the majority early on, but now, those numbers have flipped and the latest statistics state this week are: 8.16 million Pennsylvanians have been dosed or 63.7% of the entire populations of the state.

