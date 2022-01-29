🔊 Listen to this

Jenna Strzelecki, left, and Michaelene Mecadon will instruct two of the Spin-A-Thon classes on Saturday, Feb. 26, along with Candy Lombardo and Lou Ciampi Jr.

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston YMCA will hold the popular 4th Annual Spin-A-Thon on Saturday, Feb. 26. This year’s theme is Spin for Scholarships to support families in the Early Learning Programs to offset childcare costs.

The 2021 event raised more than $8,000 to support the Greater Pittston YMCA’s newly re-opened childcare facility. This year’s goal is to match the support from last year.

“We were lucky enough to be able to host this event last year, despite the disruptions of the pandemic,” Janelle Drach, Greater Pittston YMCA director, said. “We made many unique accommodations to make sure the event was safe for participants. This year we will again be offering an independent spin option, that still includes a T-shirt for the participant who chooses not to attend in person on the day of the event.”

There are five times slots available on the hour beginning at 7 a.m. Spin time will be 45 minutes per class and music will be St. Patrick’s Day themed.

This year, the spin master, Lou Ciampi Jr., owner of Independent Graphics, will lead the 11 a.m. class, which will be a friendly competition between Pittston Area and Wyoming Area faculty.

Chiampi has stepped in to raise additional funds during the 11 a.m. class.

Guest instructors include: Michaelene Mecadon, 7 a.m. class; Jenna Strzelecki, 8 a.m. class; Candy Lombardo, 9 and 10 a.m. classes; Lou Ciampi Jr., 11 a.m. class.

Safety precautions will be mandated throughout the event with bikes being spaced safely and extra sanitation stations will be available.

Registration is a must and you can choose a time slot in which you wish to participate. The fee is $25, which includes a St. Patrick’s Day themed Spin-A-Thon t-shirt. There will also be awards for those who dress the most festive St. Patrick’s Day theme. T-shirt order deadline is Friday, Feb. 11.

Space is limited for in-person spin times and to register visiting the Greater Pittston YMCA or Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA in person, or register online at wvymca.org/programs/60099/.

Local businesses of the event can be sponsors and receive recognition on participant T-shirts and have their business information displayed for the whole year in the Y’s Spin Room. Information is available on our website: https://wvymca.org/programs/60099.

For questions about registering, please email Janelle at janelle.drach@wvymca.org.

“It is a fun and unique way to engage our community and to raise needed support for families in this region,” Drach said.