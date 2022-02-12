Many of the apartment units will have exposed brick as one of the design elements at Waterfront Warehouse. To the right is a future island for the kitchen in this open concept living space.

This apartment at the Waterfront Warehouse Complex will offer a roof deck for tenants. To the right is an elevator to reach the roof.

Shown is one of the 27 housing rental units at the Waterfront Warehouse Complex.

PITTSTON — Mayor Michael Lombardo began his third term as mayor on Jan. 1 and he will focus his attention on housing for the city. Housing is but one of many projects that has been started over the years and will continue until the end of his time as mayor.

“Over the years, I’ve talked about the 100 houses idea and we’ve always been clear that it’s not necessarily 100 free standing houses to be built new or remodeled, it’s 100 units is what we are looking to do,” Lombardo said, in describing his 100 Houses Initiative he instituted several years ago.

In a move to strengthen and compartmentalize departments with the city, Lombardo merged the Housing Authority and the Redevelopment Authority under one umbrella.

One of Lombardo’s strategies has been to build up the downtown area in order to attract people to not only visit downtown Pittston, but to live downtown or somewhere in the city to utilize downtown.

While touring the Waterfront Warehouse (the unofficial working name) housing and business facility next to The Banks banquet hall with Mayor Lombardo, he quickly pointed out how new housing has affected the downtown area.

“We are standing in a building that will house 27 rental units and down the street at Water’s Edge Condominiums have a good mixture residents in about 30 unit purchases,” Lombardo said. “The whole housing thing is really important because it helps hold the line on property tax by growing the earned income tax and getting more wage earners and younger wage earners in the city.”

In 2017, Lombardo announced the Rental Equity Achieving City Homeownership (REACH) program where by helping renters build equity from their monthly rent check over five-years that can be applied towards the purchase of a home in Pittston as a part of the down payment.

“Over the next 18 months, the REACH project will be a priority,” Lombardo added. “It’s the idea you can start and the place you’re reaching by purchasing your first home. Pittston does not have a lot of land for development so the best answer to get new and younger homeowners is by assisting them in purchasing their first home.”

Stauffer Point, which is a block off of William Street, has approximately 40 new homes built with the potential of 52 homes in total. When Lombardo began his 100 Houses Initiative, there was only one duplex dwelling just built in 2017.

“Angelo (Terrana) and Armand (Mascioli) have done a great job with Stauffer Point and continue to do so,” Lombardo said about the developers of Stauffer Point. “I’d like to thank them for their efforts.”

“Fuji (restaurant) has the potential for five more units, Pedals has the potential for four more units above that,” Lombardo said. “A-Ha Baby has commercial space downstairs and four rental units upstairs. Rob Bresnahan will have four new Main Street units above his commercial space on Main.”

Steeple View, a 35-unit senior housing facility on Church Street, the former site of the former St. Mary’s Assumption School and church, was completed in late 2020.

Additional housing will be available once the Fort Pittston School conversion takes place over the next few years as well as future units planned for the Pittston Hospital project.

Mayor Lombardo is looking into doing a housing project in the Oregon section of Pittston during this term.

According to Lombardo, the Waterfront Warehouse housing project is expected to begin taking occupants late spring or early summer.