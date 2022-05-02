Home Top Stories A princess, a parade and plenty of fun at West Pittston Cherry... Top Stories A princess, a parade and plenty of fun at West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival By Sunday Dispatch - May 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp By Tony Callaio For Sunday Dispatch Gina Malsky crowns the 2022 Little Miss Cherry Blossom Princess, eight-year-old Teagan Delaney who performed a ballet dance number at the 51st West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival. 🔊 Listen to this Lifelong resident of West Pittston, Jerry Zezza, was named the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival grand marshal. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch West Pittston Cherry Blossom entertainment coordinator Gina Malsky, left, gives a supporting hand to Madison Kuharchik, the 2022 West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Scholarship award winner. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Little Miss Cherry Blossom Princess for 2022,Teagan Delaney, performed a ballet number as her talent during the 51st West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Genevieve Lasher, performed a magic trick with the help of her father, Theodore, as her assistant during the Little Miss Cherry Blossom Festival Princess pageant on Saturday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch A great crowd gathered to watch Payson Galvin, 8 years old, sing during the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Little Miss Cherry Blossom Princess pageant on Saturday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Past Little Miss Cherry Blossom Princess Mia Bovani, left, hands the winner’s trophy to an elated 8-year-old Teagan Delaney before accepting her sash and tiara. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The Grand Marshal of the 2022 West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival, Jerry Zezza, heads down Wyoming Avenue with a car load of his grandchildren during the annual Cherry Blossom parade on Saturday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Eight-year-old Teagan Delaney was crowned the 2022 Little Miss Cherry Blossom Festival Princess by Gina Malsky, Cherry Blossom entertainment coordinator, yesterday during the 51st West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Tony Callaio took these photos of Saturday’s festivities in West Pittston. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR City of Pittston deploys ‘The Watcher’ Festivals, fairs, baseball and more: Get out and enjoy Request for Luzerne County guarantee on infrastructure borrowing not well received