🔊 Listen to this

Lifelong resident of West Pittston, Jerry Zezza, was named the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival grand marshal. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

West Pittston Cherry Blossom entertainment coordinator Gina Malsky, left, gives a supporting hand to Madison Kuharchik, the 2022 West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Scholarship award winner. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Little Miss Cherry Blossom Princess for 2022,Teagan Delaney, performed a ballet number as her talent during the 51st West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Genevieve Lasher, performed a magic trick with the help of her father, Theodore, as her assistant during the Little Miss Cherry Blossom Festival Princess pageant on Saturday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

A great crowd gathered to watch Payson Galvin, 8 years old, sing during the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Little Miss Cherry Blossom Princess pageant on Saturday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Past Little Miss Cherry Blossom Princess Mia Bovani, left, hands the winner’s trophy to an elated 8-year-old Teagan Delaney before accepting her sash and tiara. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The Grand Marshal of the 2022 West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival, Jerry Zezza, heads down Wyoming Avenue with a car load of his grandchildren during the annual Cherry Blossom parade on Saturday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch