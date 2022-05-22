🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — The Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA is hosting Healthy Kids Day on June 4 at the Mericle Family Center, Oak Street, Pittston, from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is to encourage families to help kids be kids along with set them up for a summer of success.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022, Healthy Kids Day is the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well being for kids and families.

The daylong event will feature activities such as games, bike safety courses, bouncy houses, chalk murals and much more to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home.

“At the Y, we believe in the potential of all children and each day we work to help kids find that potential within themselves,” Kendal Corrado, Youth Sports and Family Programming coordinator, said. “Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event to kick off summer and remind us all how important it is for kids to stay active physically and mentally throughout the summer.”

Representatives from Concern Professional Service, the Rotary Club of Pittston, PAK Pediatrics, Robinson Counseling Center and Children’s Services Center, The Wright Center for Community Care, Pivot Physical Therapy, and WIC will be present at the event.

The Y hopes to use the day to get more kids moving and learning, creating healthy habits they can continue while they’re away from the classroom.

There will be free giveaways at the event and is a free event open to the public.

The event is sponsored by Howard Johnson by Wyndham.