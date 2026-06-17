Wilkes-Barre — The 2026 season of the city’s farmers market, on Public Square, will officially open at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18.

The farmers market will continue every Thursday through Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. SNAP vouchers will be available through the Wilkes-Barre Health Department.

The upcoming special days at the Farmers Market include Children’s Day on Aug. 20, Active Aging Day on Sept. 9, and Multicultural Festival festivities continue Sept. 17.

Live entertainment will be presented every week from noon to 2 p.m., sponsored by Commonwealth Health.

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LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE

⦁ June 18: Leighann & Company

⦁ June 25: Don Shapelle & The Pickups

⦁ July 2: Toasted

⦁ July 9: Dustin Douglas

⦁ July 16: Broken Road Duo

⦁ July 23: Jimmy Gee

⦁ July 30: Music Room

VENDORS

Farm stands: Quality, fresh, and locally grown and raised meat, eggs, fruits, vegetables, jams, jellies, cider, mushrooms, and more: Brace’s Orchard, Broyan’s Farm Produce, Dream Green Farm, Dymond’s Farms, Golomb’s Farm and Greenhouse, Hoagland’s Farm, Kessler’s Orchard, Larry O’Malia Farms and Rowland’s Farm

Food trucks: Around the Table, El Rey Azteca, Maddy’s Doghouse, Mr P’s, Notis the Gyro King, Sammy’s Caribbean Grill, Sharif Express, The Ice Cream Truck, and Yogi’s

Prepared & packaged food vendors: Beekeeper’s Daughter, Beta Bread Bakery, Candy Queen, Colombia Green Harvest Trading Company, Favorite Flavors, Joe’s Smokehouse, and The Patchwork Kitchen.

Assorted non-food vendors and nonprofits: CEO, Children’s Service Center, Christie Bella Gifts, Commonwealth Health, Domestic Violence Service Center, Jagger’s Doggy Deli, Scentsy, Luzerne County Children and Youth, PA for Human Life, Scentsy, Sordoni Art Gallery, The Rock Shop, Telespond Senior Services, and Woof Pack Snack Wagon.