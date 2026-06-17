Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market opens Thursday on the square June 17, 2026 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp This year’s Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market season will officially open at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, on Public Square. Live entertainment will be provided by Leighann & Company from noon to 2 p.m., and the market will close at 3 p.m. This year’s vendors include a variety of farm stands, food trucks, nonprofits, and more. Shown: Amanda Banta stocks tomatoes at the Rowlands Pennsylvania Produce stand on the opening day of last year’s Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market. Elizabeth Baumeister | Times Leader File Photo Wilkes-Barre — The 2026 season of the city’s farmers market, on Public Square, will officially open at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18. The farmers market will continue every Thursday through Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. SNAP vouchers will be available through the Wilkes-Barre Health Department. The upcoming special days at the Farmers Market include Children’s Day on Aug. 20, Active Aging Day on Sept. 9, and Multicultural Festival festivities continue Sept. 17. Live entertainment will be presented every week from noon to 2 p.m., sponsored by Commonwealth Health. Related Video LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE ⦁ June 18: Leighann & Company ⦁ June 25: Don Shapelle & The Pickups ⦁ July 2: Toasted ⦁ July 9: Dustin Douglas ⦁ July 16: Broken Road Duo ⦁ July 23: Jimmy Gee ⦁ July 30: Music Room VENDORS Farm stands: Quality, fresh, and locally grown and raised meat, eggs, fruits, vegetables, jams, jellies, cider, mushrooms, and more: Brace’s Orchard, Broyan’s Farm Produce, Dream Green Farm, Dymond’s Farms, Golomb’s Farm and Greenhouse, Hoagland’s Farm, Kessler’s Orchard, Larry O’Malia Farms and Rowland’s Farm Food trucks: Around the Table, El Rey Azteca, Maddy’s Doghouse, Mr P’s, Notis the Gyro King, Sammy’s Caribbean Grill, Sharif Express, The Ice Cream Truck, and Yogi’s Prepared & packaged food vendors: Beekeeper’s Daughter, Beta Bread Bakery, Candy Queen, Colombia Green Harvest Trading Company, Favorite Flavors, Joe’s Smokehouse, and The Patchwork Kitchen. Assorted non-food vendors and nonprofits: CEO, Children’s Service Center, Christie Bella Gifts, Commonwealth Health, Domestic Violence Service Center, Jagger’s Doggy Deli, Scentsy, Luzerne County Children and Youth, PA for Human Life, Scentsy, Sordoni Art Gallery, The Rock Shop, Telespond Senior Services, and Woof Pack Snack Wagon. The city thanks Commonwealth Health and Diamond City Partnership for their generous donations to the farmers market. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pittston Area School Board approves final 2026-27 budget with no tax increase for 6th straight year Project to stop erosion near Wyoming Valley Levee expected to start next week District 31 Little League: Back Mountain softball defeats GWA to stay unbeaten View Comments