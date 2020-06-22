Upcoming July activities at Frances Slocum State Park

Please bring a mask to all park programs and practice safe distancing.

Sundial Delight

Saturday, July 4 at 1 p.m.

Did you ever wonder how people told time before watches and clocks? Join us as Don Hess shares his interest in sundials and shows us how they work. Families will get supplies to make their own pocket sundial.

Meet on the back deck of the Solano Education Building. Space is limited and registration is required. To sign up, send an email to kkelchner@pa.gov.

Mammals of Lakes and Ponds

Saturday, July 4, at 7 p.m.

Learn about beavers, muskrats, and otters during this short evening program.

at the campground amphitheater, limited seating.

Storytime

Saturday, July 11, at 1 p.m.

For ages 3-5: Parents, bring your little ones out to listen to a nature story, take a short walk, and make a simple craft. At the campground boat launch area, watch for the park naturalist.

The Fisher

Saturday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Bill Williams with the PA Game Commission will present a program on fishers. Using both video and discussion, Bill will share the natural history of these seldom seen mammals. At the campground amphitheater, limited seating.

Woods Walk on the Paved Path

Saturday, July 18, at 1 p.m.

Join the naturalist on a walk along the old paved road to the swamp and back to see what interesting things we can find. Meet at the intersection of Green Road and Mt. Olivet, just outside the park. Limited parking.

The Life of a Union Soldier

Saturday, July 18, at 7 p.m.

Sit back and listen as local historian John Moran tells us what it was like to live the life of a Union soldier. At the campground amphitheater, limited seating.

Archery for Novices: no experienced archers, no newbies

**registration required, must be 12 or older

Saturday, July 25, at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Folks who’ve had limited archery experience are invited to come out and shoot during one of our half-hour sessions. Email Kathy Kelchner at kkelchner@pa.gov to sign up. Space is limited.

In the event of inclement weather, programs are cancelled.