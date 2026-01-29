River Blessing a First in Pittston, Pennsylvania

A group of people gathered at Riverfront Park on the banks of the Susquehanna River in Pittston on Sunday, Jan. 11, to keep a tradition, the Great Blessing of the Waters.

This is a blessing service associated with the oldest Feast of the Church, Theophany, celebrated by those of the Eastern rite, both Catholic and Orthodox. It also highlights the wondrous gifts of creation on which we depend.

The event was sponsored by the Byzantine Catholic churches of St. Michael the Archangel, 205 N. Main Street, Pittston and St. Nicholas of Myra, 271 Tripp Street, Swoyersville. Previously held at Nesbitt Park in Kingston, it was a first for this section of the river, and the first time ever in the Greater Pittston area.

Those in attendance braved cold winds under an overcast sky. Fifteen minutes prior to the service, a white-out snow squall converged on the region. Hope seemed lost, but not for long. The clouds opened, and a very bright sun appeared at the start of the 3 o’clock hour, which everyone realized was a blessing in itself.

Prayers were led by the Rev. Andrii Dumnych and Rev. Deacon Lawrence Worlinsky, and liturgical assistants from both parishes contributed to the 25-minute service. The hope is to continue the tradition in the future, with the event open to everyone who wishes to attend.