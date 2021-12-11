The Cooneys and their family attended Mass at St. John’s, where they received a special blessing in honor of their 50th anniversary.

Tom and Nancy Cooney celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 27, 2021.

They were married at St. John the Evangelist in Pittson in 1971. To celebrate the anniversary, the family attended Mass at St. John’s with a special blessing given by the Rev. Elston.

Nancy is the daughter of the late John and Nancy Flanagan from Pittston. Tom is the son of the late Manus and Winifred Cooney from Sugar Notch.

They have six children: Nancy, Jude, Tara, Christina, Tommy and Selina. Nancy and Dave Winand have eight children: Dale, Nancy, Mary, Autumn, David, Christopher, Jude and John Manus. Tara and Sean-Patrick Kelly have three children: Quinn, Declan and Ryan. Christina and Paul Gaffney have four children: Cayla, Mariah, Elizabeth and Paul. Tommy and Claire have two children: Tristan and Sloane.

Related Video

The family celebrated with a dinner at Fox Hill Country Club.