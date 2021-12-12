🔊 Listen to this

We are down the home stretch for holiday buying, with less than two weeks left until Christmas. If you didn’t purchase Johnny’s skates, Susie’s sled, or Nelly’s picture book, you better get on the stick; time is running out.

Celebrated since 2008, Free Shipping Tuesday will take place this coming Tuesday, which is a great alternative if you can’t buy local for last minute online shopping.

Speaking of shopping local, I hope all the local retail stores fared well this year. Between Small Business Saturday and the City of Pittston’s La Festa Natale’s all day celebration, including Downtown Pittston stores offering specials, may have been a boost.

And speaking of La Festa Natale, it was another great day of celebration in the City of Pittston. Mayor Lombardo and his team did it again by basically taking a four-day event like the Tomato Festival and squeezing it into a one-day Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The day opened up with Shop with a Cop, which was initiated by former Pittston City Police Chief Neil Murphy. Little did I know on the morning of Shop with a Cop that it was Chief Murphy’s last day at the helm of the department.

Chief Murphy told me another opportunity has come up, and he wouldn’t give me details because they had not been ironed out at the time, but it sounded like something he just couldn’t pass up.

He was sworn in during COVID in November of 2020, and for the year I’ve worked with Neil, he’s been nothing but professional and cooperative whenever I needed information for the paper. He’s a true professional who was a huge asset to his department.

Good luck, Neil, and best wishes on your future endeavor.

Congratulations to newly appointed Chief of Police Kyle Shumosic. Kyle will be sworn in on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at City Hall. Kyle will move from the rank of sergeant to chief.

I’ve known Kyle for a little while, and he, like Chief Murphy, will be a great asset to the office.

The City of Pittston also saw another retirement in Sgt. William Lukasavage, after 20 years on the force.

Being in law enforcement is not an easy job. There is a lot of stress and tension and the job is, at times, not looked upon in a positive light with the public. Someone has to do it and the men and women who serve as police officers in our community are to be highly commended.

Good luck to you, Bill, in your retirement and wear it in good health.

Change is not always bad, and for Neil, Bill and Kyle, their change is for the good. And with Neil and Bill moving on and Kyle moving up, there will be new personnel to replace them.

The Shop with a Cop event was incredible and to see so many of Greater Pittston’s finest walking side-by-side and at times hand-in-hand leading children around to different vendors at the Pittston Memorial Library and parking lot tent was amazing.

The whole idea behind Shop with a Cop was the get children to interact with police officers without fear. It was a chance for kids to see the human side of an officer.

From my perspective, it worked. It was a great day for all involved. It was a win-win for children, for law enforcement officers, and for the vendors.

Through money raised for the event, each child — and I’m told there were about 70 children taking part, give or take — was able to spend $100 with the vendors present. Many of the children I spoke to shopped for their parents, siblings, grandparents and friends, and even some shopped for them.

Chief Murphy said in his final interview with me that Shop with a Cop will definitely be back next year, and it would be better than this year. I’m not sure how you can top this year, but being that it was new and right out of the box, there is always a learning curve, and I’m sure next year will be better.

As a matter of fact, Mayor Lombardo said he will definitely had a second large tent in the parking lot of the library.

When Shop with a Cop ended, vendors had the chance to sell their wares to the public from noon to 8 p.m.

Later in the afternoon, it was time for the Toy Truck Parade, and let me tell you, the streets were lined and filled to capacity. Police had to constantly tell people to back up from the parade route. It definitely reminded me of pre-pandemic days for sure.

Ten-year old Theo Niedzwiecki was the Christmas Ambassador this year, following Mickey Ash in 2019 and Violet Pantucci in 2020. This is the third such year for an official ambassador and it is another great idea.

After Theo lit the tree, everyone lined up for a chance to visit with Santa Claus, and line up they did. It’s safe to say Santa had a sore lap at the end of the evening. I’m sure it was a long ride back to the North Pole.

A woodwind ensemble played until about 8 p.m. to close the night.

The city’s 25-foot artificial Christmas tree looks spectacular and the purchase was worth it. The city’s facility dept. takes great care in packing it away each year and all parts are stored and catalogued to ensure it will all remain intact.

It was another great event, another great Christmas city celebration.

Quote of the week

“He who is brave is free.” – Seneca

Thought of the week

“Impossible is for the unwilling.” – John Keats

Bumper stick

“When nothing goes right, go left.” – Roy T. Bennett