PITTSTON — The music ministries of Our Lady of the Eucharist, St. John the Evangelist, and St. Joseph Marello will join forces to present an Independence Day Concert at St. John the Evangelist Church, William Street, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 30.

Members and friends of the parish choirs will sing with opportunities for all in attendance to sing along.

Guest instrumentalists for this year’s concert will include a brass quartet consisting of Dale Chase, Dan Coyle, Chuck Smith and Geoff Speicher; flutist Cindy Thomas; and percussionist Monica Spishock.

Veterans of the United States Armed Services will receive special recognition during the concert.

Related Video

For information, contact Michael Sowa at msowa@stjohnspittston.com.

Donations will be accepted.

—Tony Callaio