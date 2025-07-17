HARVEYS LAKE — Quilting members of Project Donating Joy recently held a summer luncheon meeting at the Harveys Lake residence of member Janet Jones.

Project Donating Joy distributes between 700 and 1,000 quilts each year to more than 20 child-serving agencies and hospitals in Luzerne and nearby counties.

Recipients include, among others, Children’s Service Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Children’s Unit, Loftus-Vergari Foster and Adoption Agency, Beekman Street Head Start, Catholic Youth Center Overnight Daycare, and Pathways Pregnancy Center.

The children’s quilts are made as part of a decades-long outreach ministry of the Trucksville United Methodist Church.

For information on Project Donating Joy, call Mary Joan at 570-430-0861.