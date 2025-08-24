Duryea VFW Quarter Master Dave Komar, right, is about to present special medals to Joe McFarland Sr, left, and his son, Joe McFarland, Jr., left center, with VFW Commander Danny Stella, right center, looking on.

The newly constructed 2,184-square-foot building owned by the Duryea VFW will be utilized by the post as well as other community events.

The newly constructed 42-by-52 foot pavilion was built with the help of Lowe’s Hometown grant program.

Lowe’s Chief Operating Officer and Old Forge native, Joe McFarland, was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Duryea VFW Post 1227 pavilion. Lowe’s pitched in $100,000 towards the project through the Lowe’s Hometown grant program.

DURYEA — Duryea VFW Post 1227, the recipient of a Lowe’s Hometowns program grant of $100,000 to build an all-purpose pavilion, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Lowe’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Old Forge native, Joe McFarland Jr.

Lowe’s Hometowns is a five-year, $100 million commitment to restore and revitalize community spaces across the country and part of Lowe’s commitment to deliver 10-million square feet of impact this year.

Projects receive a grant from Lowe’s to make physical improvements that help local organizations continue to make meaningful impact in their communities.

At the core of this commitment are Lowe’s red vest associates, who share a passion for giving back to their communities and provide support to every Lowe’s Hometowns project.

Danny Stella, VFW commander, said the project has been 18-to-24 months of planning, applying for the Lowe’s grant and having the steel pavilion built. The price tag to date is $150,000.

“The building is going to be used to the community,” Stella said. “One of the non-profits we help out is Food Dignity, which is like a farmer’s market, will use the pavilion. We do a lot of fundraisers here and we’re open for fundraising. We also do VFW events and we always partner with the (Duryea) Borough.”

In his speech prior to the ribbon-cutting, Stella thanked Brandon Balchune of Balchune Construction, associates from Lowe’s Dickson City and Wilkes-Barre, and Fortini Paving.

The Duryea VFW project is something near and dear to COO McFarland, a six-year U.S. Marine veteran serving in both the Gulf War and Desert Storm.

As an Old Forge native, McFarland was pleased to be back in town for the ribbon-cutting accompanied by his parents, Joe, Sr. and Andrea.

“As a kid, my dad used to have Christmas parties here (Duryea VFW), I bought my first girlfriend here for tap-dancing classes, and to be able to come back to see this come together is very special,” McFarland said. “It means so much and to have my dad here and knowing what it meant to me as a child growing up here, it’s very special.”

Garage doors and two access doors needs to be installed to button up the 42’x52’ (2,184-sq. ft.) pavilion.