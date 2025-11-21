At a public session Friday, Luzerne County Election Bureau workers broke write-in ties in approximately 139 Nov. 4 general election races that had no candidates appearing on the ballot. The process involves the use of numbered balls shaken in a container. County Election Director Emily Cook said general election winners, including those in write-in races, will receive election certificates the first or second week of December, stressing certificates won’t be issued to candidates with overdue campaign finance reports and related unpaid fines. From left, are: Election Deputy Director Steve Hahn, Cook, and Election Deputy Chief Clerk Amanda Latoski.