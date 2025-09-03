The Luzerne County opioid commission scheduled its latest public town hall for Sept. 10 in Duryea.

Officially named the Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement, the panel makes recommendations to county council on earmarks from opioid litigation settlement funds and periodically holds public sessions throughout the county to provide program updates and accept feedback.

The Sept. 10 town hall starts at 5 p.m. in the Germania Hose Co., 430 Foote Ave.

Figures indicate the county should receive approximately $30 million over 18 years from the state’s settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors.

Related Video

The most recent council-approved allocation last month provided $123,304 to Restorative Roots WB LLC to fund beds in a recovery house and $534,500 to Endless Mountains Extended Care LLC for services after those with substance use disorder have completed in-patient treatment.

In addition, more than $4.5 million was allocated over the past year for a range of internal and outside projects that met eligible uses, including programs that provide medication-assisted treatment at the prison, warm hand-off and recovery specialist services and treatment and prevention education.

The commission members are: council Chairman John Lombardo; county Manager Romilda Crocamo; council-appointed citizen Mary Butera; county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce; county Drug and Alcohol Administrator Michael Gagliardi; county Human Services Division Head Megan Stone; and county Correctional Services Division Head James Wilbur.

Applications and information about eligible uses for the settlement funds are posted on the commission’s section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.