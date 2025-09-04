While sheriff deputy staffing levels have currently improved, Luzerne County has not reached the point where it can end outside security services at some county properties, county Sheriff Brian Szumski said this week.

The county is seeking proposals from qualified and professionally trained armed security guard services for the county-owned Bernard C. Brominski Building on North Street and the Courthouse Annex on North River Street, both in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the solicitation on the purchasing section at luzernecounty.org, weekday security services are required from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brominski building and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the annex.

The guards must be trained and proficient in the operation of security screening equipment and be responsible for detecting and preventing weapons and contraband items from entering these facilities, it said. Responses are due Sept. 9.

Related Video

The county also retains outside security services to cover the southern annex housed in leased space at Hazleton City Hall.

Szumski said he now has 10 vacant sheriff deputy positions — two full-time and eight part-time.

“We’re doing better at this moment, but it fluctuates greatly,” the sheriff said.

He also reiterated that some new full-time deputies must undergo 19 weeks of training at Penn State University’s main campus in State College to obtain Act 2 certification, along with supplemental in-house classroom and on-the-job training.

Szumski, who had publicly detailed the outside contracting plan the end of 2024, said he has opted for six-month agreements so he is not locked into one-year commitments with the outside contractor if he reaches full and sustained staffing levels that allow in-house coverage.

“Until we get there, we can’t cut ourselves short,” he said of the continued outside contracting. “We have to have something in place.”

The current contract for outside security at the two Wilkes-Barre properties is with Century Security Services in Wilkes-Barre. The contract states that each uniformed, armed guard will cost $33 per hour. The county requires one outside guard at each building, Szumski said, noting that a county sheriff department worker is also stationed at the Brominski building, which houses family court.

Among other duties, sheriff deputies must transport inmates to and from court; secure courtrooms, the courthouse building and other county properties; assist county agencies when law enforcement duties are required; and service criminal warrants, protection-from-abuse orders and civil writs.

Demands on the office continue to increase with heightened security surrounding elections, government property, court proceedings and public meetings, Szumski said.

The county funds approximately 40 sheriff deputies, including 10 part-time positions known as per diems, Szumski has said. The county also employs five security guards.

According to an online county job opening listing, full-time deputy sheriffs start at $33,135.20 annually.

The per diem deputies receive $25 per hour, a posting for that position said. Szumski has said those interested in the part-time positions must already be certified sheriff deputies or Act 120-certified police officers.

Szumski has been highlighting recruitment and retention challenges for years and has cited compensation as a frequent factor in departures.

Sheriff deputy compensation is set by the AFSCME court-related union contract, which is now in negotiation because it expires the end of this year. Sheriff deputies have 40-hour work weeks.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.