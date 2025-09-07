Shown are donors to the Jenkins Twp. collage scholarship program. Seated, left to right, are Florence Para, Grace Jones, Michael Meade, Marilyn Querci. Second row: Gary Garner, Joseh Bradigan, Tom Ruskey, Virginia Linskey, Bob Linskey. Back row: Steven Vitek, Brian Reese, guest speaker, Joe Albert.

Bob Linskey and Tom Ruskey, Jenkins Twp. Lion’s Club co-chairs of the college scholarship fund stand with some of the 2025 recipients. Seated, left to right: Tori Para, Ava Callahan, Nora Philbin, Taryn O’Malley, Bella Giardina, Kaitlyn Travis. Standing: Linskey, Max Castellino, Tyler Hutchins, Joseph O’Malley, Jacob Aftewicz, Ruskey.

Jenkins Twp. Lions scholarship recipient Taryn O’Malley received $500 from the Lions Club with Bob Linskey, right, presenting.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre Program Co-Coordinator, Information Technology, Brian Reese, was the guest speaker at the 2025 Jenkins Twp. Lions Scholarship Program at Tony’s Wine Cellar, Jenkins Twp.

JENKINS TOWNSHIP — Jenkins Township Lions Club recently awarded 18 college students a $500 scholarship co-chaired by Lions Bob Linskey and Tom Ruskey at Tony’s Wine Cellar, Jenkins Twp.

Eligible students must reside in Jenkins Township, having completed a year at an accredited institution and have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher.

The Jenkins Township Lions Club has been sponsoring the program for 49-consecutive years.

Scholarship recipients are Ella Hoban, Isabelle Romano, Carmen Cox, Lauron JC Cox, Nora Philbin, Alanah Rinish, Taryn O’Malley, Joseph O’Malley, Jacob Aftewicz, Tori Para, Bella Giardina, Max Castellino, Aubrey Curley, Ava Callahan, Jack Long, Kaitlyn Travis, Tyler Hutchins and Justin Byrk.