JENKINS TOWNSHIP — Jenkins Township Lions Club recently awarded 18 college students a $500 scholarship co-chaired by Lions Bob Linskey and Tom Ruskey at Tony’s Wine Cellar, Jenkins Twp.
Eligible students must reside in Jenkins Township, having completed a year at an accredited institution and have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher.
The Jenkins Township Lions Club has been sponsoring the program for 49-consecutive years.
Scholarship recipients are Ella Hoban, Isabelle Romano, Carmen Cox, Lauron JC Cox, Nora Philbin, Alanah Rinish, Taryn O’Malley, Joseph O’Malley, Jacob Aftewicz, Tori Para, Bella Giardina, Max Castellino, Aubrey Curley, Ava Callahan, Jack Long, Kaitlyn Travis, Tyler Hutchins and Justin Byrk.