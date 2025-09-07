MONDAY, 9/8

Girls tennis: Pittston Area vs. Hazleton Area, MMI Prep, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Wyoming Seminary at Wyoming Area, 4 p.m.

Golf: Lake-Lehman at Pittston Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 4 p.m.

Field hockey: Lake-Lehman at Wyoming Area, Atlas Field, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Wyoming Area at Lake-Lehman, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Wyoming Area at Berwick, Crispin Field, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, 9/9

Field hockey: Berwick at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: Lake-Lehman at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Hazleton Area at Pittston Area, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 9/10

Golf: Wilkes-Barre Area at Wyoming Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

Golf: Pittston Area at MMI Prep, Valley Country Club, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Lake-Lehman at Wyoming Area, 4 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Pittston Area and Wyoming Area each vs. Dallas, Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock, at Pittston Area, 4:15 p.m.

Field hockey: Wyoming Area at Wyoming Seminary, Klassner Field, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Wyoming Area at Mid Valley (NL), 5 p.m.

Boys soccer: Wyoming Area at Lakeland (NL), 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, 9/11

Girls soccer: Pittston Area at Wilkes-Barre Area, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Wyoming Area at MMI Prep, 4 p.m.

Field hockey: Pittston Area at Hanover Area, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Pittston Area at Nanticoke, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: MMI Prep at Wyoming Area, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Pittston Area at Wilkes-Barre Area, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, 9/12

Golf: Wyoming Area at Holy Redeemer, Lake-Lehman Golf Club, 3:30 p.m.

Golf: Dallas at Pittston Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Pittston Area at Wyoming Area, 4 p.m.

Field hockey: Delaware Valley at Pittston Area (NL), 4:15 p.m.

Football: Wyoming Area at Lakeland (NL), 7 p.m.

Football: Wyoming Valley West at Pittston Area, Charley Trippi Stadium, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, 9/13

Boys soccer: Berwick at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 11 a.m.

Field hockey: Wyoming Seminary at Wyoming Area, Atlas Field, 11 a.m.

Girls volleyball: MMI Prep at Wyoming Area, 11 a.m.