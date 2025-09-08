Luzerne County’s opioid commission has cancelled Wednesday’s public town hall in Duryea due to scheduling issues involving some members.

Officially named the Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement, the panel makes recommendations to county council on earmarks from opioid litigation settlement funds and periodically holds public sessions throughout the county to provide program updates and accept feedback.

The cancellation announcement included an apology for any inconveniences and said a new date will be announced in the future.