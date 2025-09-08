Josh Lukaszewski takes over the helm at the Greater Pittston YMCA as the new executive director.

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston YMCA has a new executive director but he is no stranger to the facility. Josh Lukaszewski has recently been name to the top position after working at the YMCA as the Member Engagement Coordinator for the past year.

“Josh has been serving as Member Engagement Coordinator in Pittston, where he has built stronger member connections, introduced new opportunities for involvement, and streamlined communications,” Jeremy Popiel, Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA chief operating officer (COO), said. “His commitment to community and clear vision for the YMCA make him well prepared to lead the branch into its next phase of growth.”

Lukaszewski is Popiel’s replacement after he was elevated to COO. Popiel had been the Pittston executive director since June 2022.

After Popiel’s exit, a search took place for his replacement. Lukaszewski entertained the idea of applying but held back, it wasn’t until the job was posted the second time when he ended up applying and eventually being accepted.

A Greater Nanticoke Area graduate, he has a communications degree from King’s College. Lukaszewski, 32, is a former employee at WNEP-TV. In addition to his employment at the YMCA, he builds websites part-time.

Lukaszewski believes his vast array of experience with clientele both at the YMCA and other employment; he can successfully lead the Pittston YMCA branch into the future.

“The (Pittston) branch is so strong and the team is so capable and strong, I’d like to build off what we have,” Lukaszewski said. “I’d like to showcase the staff and build the programing up where it could be, and it is already strong. Big thanks to Jeremy (Popiel) and I know I have big shoes to step into and I know we’ve done great things over the last few years, I just want to keep pushing forward with the same momentum and same growth and I would like to work with the community as much as I can.”

Lukaszewski is not the only family member working at the Pittston branch; his wife Kasey serves as the Chronic Disease Prevention director at the Pittston YMCA.

When not focusing his time at the YMCA, Lukaszewski could be found performing around the area with his country bandmates, Lost at the Rodeo, who recently closed out the 2025 Pittston Tomato Festival.