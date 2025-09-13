WYOMING — The Wyoming Free Library, affectionately known as The Small Library with a Big Heart, is hosting its very first Read-a-Thon fundraiser.

According to Library Director John Roberts, the fundraiser will take place in October and is open to readers of all ages.

Parents must register their children to participate.

“Our goal is to register 100 readers for the fundraiser; more is always better,” Roberts said. “The library will award the top young readers and adult readers a fantastic prize at the end of the fundraiser.”

Reading will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/59bh7u47.