WYOMING — The Wyoming Free Library will hold a fundraiser “Boogie for Books” from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Wyoming Hose Co.

Tickets are $25 per person.

The 70s-themed Halloween fundraiser promises a fun night out with great brews, good friends and, most importantly, support for the smallest library in the Luzerne County Library System.

The Wyoming Free Library plays a pivotal role in nurturing a love for literature and learning among our patrons, young and old, but sustaining our mission requires the generous support of businesses like yours.

Related Video

The library is looking for sponsorships for the event.

“Your sponsorship, at any level, will directly contribute to library programs for children and adults, resources, and services that enrich the lives of those in our community,” John Roberts, library director, said. “We offer two sponsorship opportunities from social media acknowledgment to event tickets and prominent logo placement, your investment will not only showcase your commitment to local literacy but also give your company valuable exposure to a diverse audience of engaged patrons.”

According to Roberts, becoming a sponsor will demonstrate your dedication to literacy and learning but also cement your position as a steadfast supporter of the Wyoming Free Library’s mission.

“We would also love for you to hang a flyer up about this event or share our Boogie for Books posts on your social media pages, Roberts said. “Together, let’s raise a glass to the power of literacy with heartfelt gratitude from the small library with a big heart.”

To purchase tickets, go to tinyurl.com/yma6th4w.