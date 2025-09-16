Luzerne County is again seeking applicants for the operational services division head position vacated at the start of this year.

Ten applicants had submitted resumes by the initial Jan. 20 deadline.

Under a plan developed by county Manager Romilda Crocamo, a county administration team performed the first interviews and recommended three to advance to interviews before a panel of outside professionals with expertise in some of the operational division departments.

Crocamo said Monday she cannot discuss specifics of the search and selection process to date but noted the administration always has the option to repost any vacant positions.

Related Video

The operational position was vacated by the resignation of Jennifer Pecora, which took effect Jan. 3. Pecora had said she secured a new position outside county government.

County grants writer Michele Sparich has served as acting division head.

The new solicitation on the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org retains the original posted salary range of $96,270 to $101,270.

The operational services division head oversees engineering, roads and bridges, planning and zoning, 911, emergency management, buildings and grounds, the boiler plant and solid waste management.

Council confirmation is required for the manager’s nominees to be hired for any of the eight division head positions.

Applications are due by Sept. 29.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.