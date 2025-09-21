Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston Main Street manager, along with Mayor Michael Lombardo, will lead the committee for the 2025 Shop with a Cop Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Banks Waterfront Venue.

PITTSTON – Once again, the Downtown Pittston Partnership will present Shop with a Cop & Auction Gala to benefit the highly successful Shop with a Cop Holiday Program.

The gala will take place on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Banks Waterfront Venue, Kennedy Blvd.

Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston Main Street manager, will serve as gala chairwoman and MC for the event.

“This event not only brings our community together for a night of fun and networking, but it also serves a greater purpose,” Mary Kroptavich, Pittston’s Main Street manager, said. “The Shop with a Cop Program reaches up to 300 children each year, reminding them that law enforcement is a positive force, that generosity matters, and that the holidays are always worth celebrating.”

The event will consist of a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres, chef-crafted signature dinner by The Refinery, a four-hour open bar, and live entertainment by Picture Perfect. A silent auction will also be conducted.

The Shop with a Cop Holiday Program pairs elementary-school-aged children facing hardships with local law enforcement officers for a day of holiday shopping, laughter, and connection as well as fostering positive relationships between youth and police, the program helps build trust, spread joy, and strengthen the community.

Each child chooses gifts for loved ones and receives special presents of their own to ensure joy on Christmas morning.

With the support of donors and gala attendees, this heartwarming tradition continues to touch hundreds of lives across NEPA.

“My one wish is for everyone who supports this program to see the joy on these children’s faces,” Cara Wengen, Pittston’s Main Street coordinator and Shop with a Cop committee member, added. “They are thankful, excited, and completely swept up in the magic of the day, it’s the most meaningful part of my holiday season.”

To purchase tickets for the event or for those unable to attend the gala, you can donate by going to www.downtownpittston.com/shop-with-a-cop-gala.

For sponsorship opportunities or additional event information, please contact: Cara Wengen at cwengen@pittstoncity.gov or phone at 570-299-2910.