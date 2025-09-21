Scan this QR code with your mobile device to register a vehicle participating in Trunk-or-Treat.

PITTSTON TWP. — With Halloween a little over a month away, Pittston Township is planning a trunk-or-treat event at Tony Attardo Memorial Park, 22 Bryden St., noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25.

The event is sponsored by the township and Amazon.

According to Kyle Rozitski, township manager, there will be candy, games, fresh popcorn, hot chocolate and music as well as best trunk contests.

Trunk-or-Treat is a rain/shine event or until supplies are gone.

To register a vehicle participating in Trunk-or-Treat, go to https://tinyurl.com/5n6uastp or scan the QR code.

Deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. or until all allotted parking places are taken.

For information, call 570-654-0161 or email at cassondra@pittstontownship.org.