Luzerne County’s Republican Party is holding a public vigil for Charlie Kirk in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 14 — a date selected to coincide with the birthday of the conservative activist killed in Utah, county party Chairwoman LeeAnn McDermott said Wednesday.

The vigil will include candles, speakers and music and be held on the south lawn of the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre from 6 to 9 p.m., McDermott said.

A county council meeting is also scheduled inside the courthouse at 6 p.m. that evening.

McDermott, a county councilwoman, said she is working on a security plan for the vigil. One possibility would be party payment for county sheriff deputies, she said. If that cannot be arranged, the party is also exploring private security services and other options.

“Hopefully nobody tries to ruin it,” McDermott said. “We want it to be a peaceful, uplifting fellowship vigil.”

The vigil idea came from Emerson Viars, a Slocum Township resident who served as the regional field director for the “Trump Force 47” campaign movement in 2024, McDermott said.

Viars, 21, said Wednesday that Kirk had a “huge impact” on him as a young conservative.

He said Kirk “really engulfed the American ideal of open and free debate.”

“I think he should be honored for allowing people who do not agree with him to have a voice at the microphone and for engaging the youth. He brought a lot of youth into politics and inspired a whole generation to get involved,” said Viars, who is currently working for Republican activist Scott Presler’s Early Vote Action initiative.

McDermott said she wants to provide a communal remembrance opportunity for the public.

“I think so many people are upset about this happening, including the young generation, and we want to come together and grieve,” she said.

Permits are not required for events or protests on the courthouse lawn, county officials said. Examples of past gatherings outside the south entrance include a 2024 presentation seeking restoration of county mail ballot drop boxes and a 2008 rally attempting to overturn the countywide reassessment.

