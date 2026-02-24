In addition to accomplishments, Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo identified challenges in her annual “state of the county” report set for presentation Tuesday, particularly staff recruitment and retention hurdles in multiple departments.

The county has been wrestling with filling vacancies in some departments for years.

Crocamo said the administration closely monitors openings, and the list typically includes 911 telecommunicators, sheriff deputies, and caseworkers at Children, Youth and Families (CYF).

“It’s jobs that are very difficult,” she said.

Crocamo said she includes challenges in her annual report because she wants to “be open with the public and County Council about issues that need to be addressed.”

While compensation will always be a consideration, Crocamo said on-the-job stress is also a major factor in vacancies.

The labor force also has changed because younger workers may be more willing to leave jobs if the conditions are not meeting their priorities, she said.

In one example, the report said staffing recruitment and retention “continue to be an issue” for the county Human Services Division.

It cites “insufficient resources to offer competitive salaries or benefits” and says workforce shortages have prompted increased caseloads, decreased access to services, and longer waitlists.

The Pennsylvania State Civil Service also “produces less qualified applicants and takes months to complete,” the report said.

Crocamo said Monday the county is working to withdraw from the Civil Service system.

The state Civil Service Commission develops and administers job-specific tests and creates listings of qualified candidates for agencies to use in hiring candidates. The state established the civil service system in 1939 to encourage merit selection in public sector hiring.

Since 2013, county officials have mulled switching to in-house handling of the recruitment and selection of CYF caseworkers and other human service positions now filtered through civil service, according to prior reporting. County officials have described the state process as outdated and unappealing to fresh college graduates, arguing that an internal process could speed up the filling of positions and allow more flexibility.

Some other examples of staffing concerns expressed in Crocamo’s 60-page report, which is posted in Tuesday’s County Council work session agenda at luzernecounty.org:

• Human Resources: It highlighted “inability to attract and retain qualified candidates” and “heavy administrative burden and insufficient staffing.”

• Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts: It references salaries for the workload in the department. “The staff is working overtime and through lunches, trying to stay caught up on the workload.”

• Sheriff’s Department: It “continues to experience significant challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified personnel.”

“Competitive hiring environments, salary disparities with surrounding agencies, and the increasing demands placed on law enforcement have resulted in prolonged vacancies and difficulties maintaining authorized staffing levels,” it said. “These shortages place additional strain on existing personnel, contribute to increased overtime expenditures, and impact on the department’s ability to proactively plan for future operational needs.”

• 911: The center “maintained strong operational performance while continuing active recruitment to address vacancies.”

“Due to staffing challenges, staff worked extended hours to ensure coverage while handling high-risk emergencies with professionalism and empathy,” it said.

• Building and Grounds and Road and Bridge: Both cited “continued vacancy issues.”

• Public Defender’s Office: The office hired and retained two assistant public defenders and five support staff workers and said it is “continuing to reach out and find additional attorneys to fill our staff vacancies.”

Some of the open positions are posted in the Human Resources career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

For instance, the county is seeking a new roster of 911 telecommunicators to start training in May, with the annual compensation listed at $40,250.

Among the other postings and annual compensation: full-time assistant public defender, $62,000; part-time assistant public defender, $41,385; custodial worker, $24,604; deputy sheriff, $33,135; human resources business partner, $53,000; human resources generalist, $42,000; and prothonotary clerk 3, $29,342.

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino said he believes a salary study is needed so the county “will be ready for 2030, when the debt is paid off.”

“We’ll never be able to be fully staffed and excel at recruitment if we don’t adjust our salaries,” Sabatino said.

Crocamo said “there are no easy answers,” and she noted many other counties are struggling to attract workers for “tough jobs.”

The county is “actively working to address these staffing issues while prioritizing the excellence that defines our county staff,” Crocamo said Monday.

“Despite the current staffing challenges we are facing, I want to emphasize that the quality of our work continues to remain exceptionally high,” she said. “Our dedicated team is committed to maintaining our standards and ensuring that our residents receive the best possible service.”

Tuesday’s council work session follows a 6 p.m. voting meeting at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option are posted in council’s online public meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.