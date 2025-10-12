It’s been another busy week in Greater Pittston, starting last weekend with the 2nd Annual Pittston Antique Fair at the Duchess Outlet’s Foundry Grounds behind the building.

Julio Caprari, his brother, Paul, and Joe McLean decided less than 18 months ago they wanted to create an event utilizing the back lot of the Duchess. Since antiques are a part of their businesses, it was only logical to center an event on that.

With very little time to organize the event in 2024, they pulled it off, and what a success it was right out of the box.

These guys were stoked about the success of the first event, they couldn’t wait until the second one came around, but this time they had a whole year to plan and plan they did.

For the second year in a row, the weather was outstanding, and you could tell as soon as you walked onto the lot how well it was organized.

This year, Foundry Street was closed off which made tons of sense and it created so much room when they were able to park the food trucks on the street instead of inside the grounds. They were also able to add another food truck in doing so.

Buy creating more space in the grounds, more tents were added for additional merchants.

In addition to the antique dealers, a Civil War Hospital was recreated on the additional, what I call, the upper lot, along with mining demonstrations were held.

If you think it was busy outside with the over 75 vendors, inside the Duchess was just as packed with people. It reminded me of Christmas rush time, with people as items were flying off the shelves.

Friends, if you have not been inside the Duchess Outlet lately, you should go. There are so many items for sell; you are bound to find a unique item for a friend or loved one for birthdays or holidays.

As a matter of fact, it’s sensory overload and you just have no idea where to look because your head is spinning to see the next best gift idea. The best part is, they have two floors to wander around, as you get lost in ideas of what you can purchase for yourself or someone else.

The Duchess Outlet has evolved over the years with the times and many of the older folks reading this column may remember them selling London Fog clothing. Not anymore.

There are so many collectables from dolls to jewelry to you name it, they have it. So if you’re stuck on looking for that special gift for that special person, spend an hour or more inside the Duchess.

I digress. When I spoke to Julio by phone for a follow-up article on the Antique Fair you can read about in today’s edition, you could hear the excitement and enthusiasm resonating in his voice. He literally cannot wait until next year’s event, which he said would be held on the first weekend in October.

It seems the trio hit the sweet spot with weather during that time frame and with the Tomato Festival in the rearview mirror; it’s an empty spot in the City of Pittston lineup for an event.

Julio told me something that would make Mayor Lombardo very happy, he said there were a lot of people from out of town attending the fair that ended up drifting to the Downtown area looking at shops there as well as restaurants.

One woman spoke of the different places she visited and there were a few that went to JFL What’s the Scoop? for some ice cream.

Granted, the Duchess Outlet isn’t exactly downtown, but it’s a short walk. Maybe next year, the city could put up a kiosk or have some kind of signage noting what is downtown with a map of shops? I’m sure the Downtown Pittston Partnership could get involved somehow in putting something together.

What’s crazy is, other than social media, not a lot of advertising was utilized. I’m sure antique fans are always on the lookout for a good event and a lot of followers showed up.

Julio feels the number of attendees probably doubled and more than likely tripled over last year’s numbers. His best guestimate would be several thousand attended. That’s a great shot in the arm for the city for sure.

Again, if fair goers not familiar with Downtown, would not know what a short walk it is to stores on Main Street, especially if you walk past the Pittston Memorial Library, for example.

Look for some additional features and surprises for the 2026 Antique Fair. Congrats to Julio, Paul and Joey.

Before closing out this week’s column, I would like to mention that today would have been my mother, Valeria’s, birthday. She’s sorely missed, and when I was younger, I had no idea time would fly by so fast. Now, nine years after she’s gone, it’s just unfathomable. Happy birthday, Mom.

Speaking of great moms, this past week, we lost a woman who was there for so many of us during times of need and sadness — Nancy Recupero. Nancy was the cornerstone of Recupero Funeral Home and comforted everyone who came through the doors.

She supported her husband, then her son, at the funeral home with class and grace. She will be missed as well.

“Antiques are tangible links to the past, reminders of where we have been and hints of where we might go.” —Judith Miller

“We don’t own antiques; we are merely their caretakers for the next generation.” —Leigh Keno

“Every collector knows that the pursuit is half the pleasure.” —Evelyn Waugh