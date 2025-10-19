Jodi Gregory, of The Gregory Center for Applied Behavior Analysis, was chosen as the 2025 Greater Pittston YMCA Corporate Distinction Award. Gregory is shown with family and friends. From left: Carlyn Carper, Gregory, husband Josh Gregory, son Zack Gregory, Rachel Senese. Front is Jodi’s mother, Lillian Bryk.

The 2025 Greater Pittston YMCA Spirit of the Community Award was presented to Trina Moss. Moss is shown with her daughter, Madeline, left, and son-in-law, Brandon Galli.

Jane and Rocky Sabatelle, shown with their son Jason, center, are the 2025 Greater Pittston YMCA’s Community Leader of the Year Award celebrated Thursday evening at The Banks - A Waterfront Venue.

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston YMCA (GP YMCA) held the Annual Community Awards Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 16 at The Banks – A Waterfront Venue. Atty. Kevin O’Boyle served as master of ceremonies.

The YMCA honors went to: Jane and Rocky Sabatelle (Community Leader of the Year Award), The Gregory Center for Applied Behavior Analysis (Corporate Distinction Award), Rosella Fedor (Sam Milazzo Volunteer of the Year Award), Trina Moss (Spirit of the Community Award), and Lyla Rehill and Franklin Garcia (James & Jean Yates Youth Leadership Award).

All recipients took part in the presentation with the exception of Rehill and Garcia who were away at college.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the GP YMCA’s childcare program as well as daily operations of the facility.

Related Video

Discover NEPA powered by MERICLE was the 2025 awards dinner presenter.