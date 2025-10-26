Heather D’Anna paints Nico Davis’ face during trunk or treat at the Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston. Submitted photo

<p>From left: Caleigh Ross, Kensley Ross, Abby Jakuboski, Mike Amitia, and Amanda Amitia stand by the rear of one of the vehicles parked at Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Jenna Novakowski, right, and Alyssa Wolff, hold Ivory Novakowski, during trunk or treat at the Second Presbyterian Church, for the Halloween party.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>From left: Deanna Carmean, Lisa Wolfe, Delia Davis, Ella Amitia, Marie Piasecki, and Sara Piasecki pose during trunk or treat.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Paul, left, and Colson Tierney pose outside Second Presbyterian Church for trunk or treat.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

PITTSTON — The Second Presbyterian Church, Parsonage Street, held its annual Halloween Trunk or Treat. Children were treated to food and snacks as well as face painting.

