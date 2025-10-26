Home News 2nd Presbyterian holds trunk or treat News 2nd Presbyterian holds trunk or treat October 26, 2025 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Heather D’Anna paints Nico Davis’ face during trunk or treat at the Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston. Submitted photo From left: Caleigh Ross, Kensley Ross, Abby Jakuboski, Mike Amitia, and Amanda Amitia stand by the rear of one of the vehicles parked at Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston. Submitted photo Jenna Novakowski, right, and Alyssa Wolff, hold Ivory Novakowski, during trunk or treat at the Second Presbyterian Church, for the Halloween party. Submitted photo From left: Deanna Carmean, Lisa Wolfe, Delia Davis, Ella Amitia, Marie Piasecki, and Sara Piasecki pose during trunk or treat. Submitted photo Paul, left, and Colson Tierney pose outside Second Presbyterian Church for trunk or treat. Submitted photo ❮ ❯ PITTSTON — The Second Presbyterian Church, Parsonage Street, held its annual Halloween Trunk or Treat. Children were treated to food and snacks as well as face painting. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Victory Sports holds Halloween Dance $1.7 million housing project to start in the spring of 2026 My Corner, Your Corner: Pride, rivalry, and home View Comments