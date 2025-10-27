Luzerne County lost approximately $855,000 in interest earnings to date on funds it had to advance to county human service agencies during the continuing state budget impasse, according to a release from Colleen Connolly, the county’s new media content strategist/planning and transportation coordinator.

The state budget is now more than 100 days late, and the county is “feeling the financial impact,” the release said.

The lost interest total is retroactive to July 1, when the budget was due, and is based on varying interest rates earned on these accounts.

For example, the county has advanced $4.9 million to Children, Youth and Families to date to cover staffing and subsidies for adoption and foster care, resulting in the loss of $587,740 in interest earnings for the county’s general fund operating budget, according to the release and county officials.

A breakdown of the interest earnings lost in other county agencies to date, it said:

• Area Agency on Aging, $103,697

• Drug and Alcohol, $4,002

• Mental Health and Developmental Services, $109,806

County officials highlighted fiscal challenges caused by the state budget stalemate since August, particularly impacts on county human service agencies.

County Council approved a resolution on Sept. 9 describing the state budget impasse as “irresponsible and detrimental to the welfare of county taxpayers.” The resolution urged the state legislature and governor to “prioritize their responsibilities and work collaboratively to finalize a budget without further delay.”

County Manager Romilda Crocamo has said the ongoing budget stalemate in Harrisburg has delayed the delivery of vital services and increased financial pressure on the county as it continues to wrestle with its own rising costs, including expenses for courts and the prison.

“The longer this impasse continues and the lack of a federal spending plan, the greater the cost to taxpayers and the more difficult it becomes for our county to maintain services, especially for those most in need,” Monday’s release said. “Luzerne County remains committed to serving our community efficiently, responsibly and in a timely manner.”

New media content strategist/planning and transportation coordinator

The media content strategist/planning and transportation coordinator position was advertised earlier this month at $62,000 annually.

The administration established the position by changing the title of a vacant transportation planner job and expanding the duties, according to a required notice it sent to the county council Sept. 19. The position’s compensation increased from $56,375 to $62,000 and will be covered by funds available in the county manager’s office salary budget, the notice said.

Under the administrative direction of the county manager and the GIS/Planning and Zoning director, Connolly must coordinate all efforts with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Lackawanna-Luzerne Transportation Study, in addition to developing and implementing communication strategies, as stated in the job posting.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo has said she wants someone to coordinate council participation in public events and clearly convey to the public the positive happenings that are essential to attracting economic development to the area.

Connolly previously worked as community relations coordinator with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Northeast Regional Office.

