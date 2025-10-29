Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo proposed the creation of a new Infrastructure, Community and Economic Development Division during her proposed 2026 budget presentation on Tuesday.

Her submission to County Council solely seeks $105,962 to fund the estimated $98,000 compensation for a new division head and the position’s associated payroll taxes and benefit costs, it said.

This would be the first new division added since the January 2012 implementation of home rule, which created eight divisions covering administrative services, human services, judicial services and records, law, operational services, correctional services, the public defender’s office, and budget and finance.

The manager’s division head nominees must be confirmed by council to be hired.

Crocamo described the creation of the new division as a “pivotal step we are taking towards shaping the future of Luzerne County.”

“This initiative is not simply an organizational change. It represents our commitment to a coordinated and thoughtful approach to development in our county,” she told council.

As the county attempts to recruit “the right kind of development,” it needs someone to develop a “unified vision” that considers how projects would impact residents, the environment and local economy, Crocamo said.

The division would coordinate discussion among local government, businesses, community organizations, residents and other stakeholders so the county is “working together towards a common goal” of attracting businesses that will enhance the quality of life, she said, emphasizing that the public’s “needs, concerns and aspirations” would be a priority.

Once viable industries are identified, the division would craft targeted economic development strategies that “resonate with potential investors and job creators,” Crocamo told council.

“This division will actively seek grants and partnerships that can provide the financial support necessary to bring our development dreams to fruition,” she said, noting that will include state and federal funding for infrastructure enhancements needed to attract development.

Crocamo is also seeking funding to add a communications director position.

That position is budgeted at $70,000, and the administration anticipates 87% of the salary would be covered by a state grant and reimbursements from departments primarily or solely funded by outside sources, including human service departments, the submission said. The proposed budget includes $52,500 in grant reimbursements toward the position cost.

During public comment Tuesday, Kingston Township resident Denise Williams questioned the need for the communication position and future cost when an expected grant expires. Williams is on Tuesday’s ballot as a candidate for County Council. She said Crocamo already handles public communication “very well” as part of her role as the “public face” of the county.

Crocamo thanked Williams for the praise and said she enjoys communicating and publicly representing the county on various issues, but she “cannot do it all to the level that is really required” due to her other responsibilities.

Court positions

The remaining nine new positions in the proposed budget were in the court — eight full-time and one part-time. However, that number has decreased due to adjustments discussed and affirmed during Tuesday’s budget briefing.

Three of the new positions are tied to the additional eleventh judge who will be selected by voters in Tuesday’s general election — a law clerk, executive secretary and judicial assistant.

An additional protection-from-abuse, or PFA, administrative assistant was also requested to help with the rising number of PFA cases.

Another request is for a part-time magisterial district judge clerical position to assist where needed.

The court is amenable to withdrawing funding requests for the remaining four positions — three family court specialists and a probation program specialist — because the county human services division has funding and a pilot program in place to provide the necessary assistance in court proceedings, officials said.

In addition, County Councilman Jimmy Sabatino said during Tuesday’s session, he worked with the court to eliminate three vacant domestic relations clerk/typist positions with wages collectively budgeted at $82,356.

The court’s original total compensation request for new positions was $359,500. As a result of the cuts discussed Tuesday, the total needed for wages would be approximately $146,000, the court confirmed.

The county’s proposed general fund operating budget recommends a 1.9% real estate tax increase, which equates to $12 more per year on a residence assessed at the median $95,500, the administration has said.

Council is free to make changes before the Dec. 15 budget adoption deadline.

