The rendering shows the proposed Market & Main building featuring the new American Theatre, the proposed four-story parkade to include housing and retail, as well as a future greenspace including an outdoor stage, a sculpture garden, and rain garden.

Shown is the Kennedy Blvd. side of the future parkade with housing, retail, and a grocery store.

The front-facing Pittston parkade with retail shops, a grocery store, and approximately 20 to 25 loft, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, as depicted in the architect’s rendering, located at the current site of the former Quinn’s Supermarket.

PITTSTON — Market & Main, a $32 million, seven-story building project complete with retail, residential and the new American Theatre, will now be accompanied by a four-story parkade, also with residential, retail, and a grocery store at the former site of Quinn’s Supermarket.

Mayor Michael Lombardo said the two projects have now been tweaked to the administration’s liking and both projects should be ready to go out for bids in the spring of 2026.

Lombardo feels the Downtown Market & Main project will not be a complete success without a key piece to the puzzle – a parkade.

Originally designated as a three-story parkade, the $15 million design now includes an additional fourth floor.

The parkade will consist of residential loft apartments, one and two-bedroom apartments, retail stores, and a grocery store, yet to be determined.

The Mayor said the grocery store will not be the size of the former Quinn’s Supermarket, but will be large enough to fill the void left by Quinn’s, benefiting all residents in that area.

“What we are calling the Theatre Flats at the parkade will consist of 20 to 25 loft apartments, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units renting in the $1,600 to $2,400 per month range,” Lombard said. “We are not sure about the breakdown of how many will be lofts, one bedroom or two, and the rent per month is not exact at this point, but should be in the ballpark.”

Lombardo and his team have been working to ensure all the building projects are structures that will stand the test of time, as well as improve life and leisure in the city.

According to the architect’s renderings, the view from Market St. and Kennedy Blvd., the parkade will be hidden behind the structure, making it appear as a four-story retail and living complex.

The Mayor said the city is in contact with PennDot to finalize access points to and from the parkade, as well as accessing the rear of buildings on Main St.

As seen in the renderings, the outdoor space between the rear of American Theatre at Market & Main and the front of Theatre Flats will be green space, complete with a sculpture garden, a multi-purpose stage, a bridge walk with a sunken rain garden, and a lawn in front of the stage.

Behind the new American Theatre, in addition to a set of stairs, will be an accessible walk from the theatre to the lawn and gardens.

Lombardo said he expects the projects to be out for bid by mid-to-late spring with completion of the both Market & Main, including the 650-seat American Theatre along with the Theatre Flats/parkade project sometime in 2027.