Wyoming area Kiwanis president Morgan Coolbaugh has been elected to serve as Pennsylvania Kiwanis Division 15 lieutenant governor.

Coolbaugh has been a Kiwanis member since 2020 and has been involved since she was a seventh grade Builder’s Club member. She followed in the Kiwanis family of service through high school at Wyoming Area as a Key Club member and served as Pennsylvania Key Club governor from 2016 to 2017.

Since joining Kiwanis, she has served two terms as Wyoming Area Kiwanis president and serves on the Pennsylvania Kiwanis Key Club committee. She has attended several Kiwanis International conventions and many Pennsylvania Kiwanis conventions.