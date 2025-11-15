Tony Ranieli, left, makes a tough catch with Robbie Williams, center, and game MVP Dave Girman, right, closing in to make the stop during the annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad Turkey Bowl game held at Trippi Stadium, Yatesville, last year.

YATESVILLE — The Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) will head back to Charley Trippi Stadium for the annual Turkey Bowl touch football game where the Santa Squad was born.

Anthony Marranca, GPSS founder and president, along with his team of volunteers and friends, will be back at Trippi Stadium for the game beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 23. The game will take place in rain, snow, or shine.

Spectators are welcome for a $20 or a toy donation of equal value.

“This is a great tradition for us that started out to be just a neighborhood football game resulting in creating the Greater Pittston Santa Squad at Trippi Stadium,” Marranca said. “We would love for people from Greater Pittston to come to the stadium in the morning of the game and hopefully drop off a toy or money in the bucket for a great cause.”

Marranca said free food and hot chocolate will be available courtesy of food sponsors such as LaFratte’s Catering and Arcaro’s the Next Generation.

Marranca thanked Pittston Area School District officials for donating the field and concession stand.