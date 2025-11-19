Luzerne and Lackawanna counties have reached a tentative agreement to continue funding law enforcement at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca, prompting cancellation of a Wednesday night public meeting to discuss the matter, according to county officials.

The counties jointly own the airport, and Luzerne County officials had called the meeting to address continued frustration that Lackawanna County was not contributing to the law enforcement expense that totals $144,000 annually.

Currently, Luzerne County and the airport have been equally splitting the cost, with each paying $72,000 annually.

Under the tentative agreement, the airport will continue covering half, while the two counties will each pay 25% of the cost.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office currently provides coverage by hiring part-time airport police officers.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo released a statement Wednesday afternoon, indicating the administrations of both counties are pleased to announce they have reached a tentative agreement with airport officials to continue providing law enforcement officers.

According to the statement:

The two-year agreement calls for the airport to be staffed with police officers from surrounding municipalities from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Crocamo said she and Luzerne County Council thank Lackawanna County Commissioners Chris Chermak and Brenda Sacco for “recognizing the importance of reaching an agreement, and that having police officers at the facility, which is owned and operated by both counties and physically extends into both, ensures the safety of all travelers and the surrounding public.”

Crocamo and council are also looking forward to working with Lackawanna County Commissioner-elect Thom Welby to continue the agreement “so that the airport remains secure for the immediate future.”

The statement also contained a message from Lackawanna County, indicating the protection of the airport — a Northeastern Pennsylvania asset — is “of the utmost importance to Lackawanna County.”

“Lackawanna County is pleased to continue a working relationship with Luzerne County that ensures residents and travelers a safe experience when visiting the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport,” it said.

Both county administrations thanked Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Lackawanna County District Attorney Brian Gallagher “for their legal insight into this matter and for their commitment to a safe and secure airport.”

The agreement will immediately go into effect when it is signed by all parties, the statement said.

The Bi-County Airport Board is scheduled to vote on the law enforcement officer agreement at its Thursday meeting, the agenda said. The agreement is between the airport, both counties, and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, it said.

The Luzerne County DA’s Office stepped up to provide the service in 2021 because Avoca borough opted to cancel its contract. Pittston Township was not interested in taking over the law enforcement service, DA Sanguedolce said at that time.

Funding later became an issue because the federal government stopped paying for airport law enforcement officers.

