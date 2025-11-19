The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association will expand from four to six classifications in girls volleyball for the next two-year enrollment cycle.

Pittston Area will become a Class 5A team and Wyoming Area a 4A team after both competed in Class 3A in the four-classification system in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The PIAA determines its classifications every two years based on the three-grade enrollment numbers for boys and girls.

Pittston Area has 417 boys and 398 girls for the new cycle. Wyoming Area has 270 boys and 273 girls.

The Patriots will move from Class 3A to 2A in boys swimming for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons.

The latest numbers keep the Patriots and Warriors in the same classes in all other sports.

Pittston Area boys teams will remain in the following classes: 5A for baseball, basketball and football; and 3A for cross country, golf, soccer, tennis, track and field and wrestling.

The Lady Patriots will play in 5A for basketball and softball; 3A for competitive cheer, cross country, field hockey, soccer, swimming, tennis, and track and field; and 2A for lacrosse.

Wyoming Area boys teams remain in: 4A for basketball; 3A for football and track and field; and 2A for cross country, golf, lacrosse, soccer, tennis and wrestling.

The Lady Warriors will play in 4A for basketball and softball; 3A for track and field; 2A for competitive cheer, cross country, golf, lacrosse, soccer, swimming and tennis; and A for field hockey.