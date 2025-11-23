PITTSTON — Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) founder and President Tony Marranca stopped by McDonald’s, Route 315, to team up with restaurant Manager Lily Craig to promote McSanta Day, an event to benefit GPSS.

McSanta Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon. Customers are asked to bring a new toy or make a monetary donation to benefit children in need in the Greater Pittston area.

Members of GPSS will be on hand to accept gifts and distribute candy canes to patrons.

The 2024 GPSS Christmas campaign helped over 1,600 children make their Christmas a happy and bright one.

Pat Stella and Richard Corbin, co-owners of Stella-Corbin Family McDonald’s, are the 2025 sponsors of McSanta Day.