Mike Caruso, left, of Devan's Diamonds, a jewelry store at Downtown Pittston, chats with renowned artist Frank Wengen, right, at Art e Fekts Gallery, the site of Wengen's art exhibit. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Nobert Katarsky of Exeter looks at one of artist Frank Wengen's pieces on display at Art e Fekts Gallery on Friday evening. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Some of the art realistic paintings by artist Frank Wengen are for sale at Art e Fekts Gallery, 71 S. Main St., Pittston. Wengen had an art show on Friday night. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Taylor Bayley, left, of Mountain Top, and Nick Milz of Tunkhannock, met at Art e Fekts to see the works of Frank Wengen on Friday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch PITTSTON — An art showing by renowned local artist Frank Wenden was held on Friday night at the Art e Fekts Gallery. Cheese, crackers, and chocolate with beverages were served for the evening's event.