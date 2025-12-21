DUPONT — Dupont Borough Secretary Patricia McDonald presents the following announcements for the end of 2025.

The 2026 refuse bills are available for payment at the Borough Building.

Bills were mailed to residents, but there were printing issues with the bills. If anyone does not receive a bill, contact the office or just stop in and a receipt will be given at time of payment.

The residential family rate is $150, senior citizens rate is $120 and small commercial businesses are $185.

The fee includes a recycling calendar schedule, 60 refuse stickers and a magnet.

There are no window cards this year with the package.

Council meeting slated

There will be a special council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, to present the 2024 audit.

Reorganization set

The borough council reorganization meeting of elected officials will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 2026.

Refuse announcement

Several garbage bags are being left behind because they don’t have a refuse sticker. Each bag must have a sticker on it, or the bags are overweight. The weight limit is 30 pounds. Keep in mind, bags are lifted up into the refuse packer and dump truck.